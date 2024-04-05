Is the anti-corruption crusade genuine or political posturing?

As South Africa’s May 29th elections loom closer, the nation finds itself entrenched in a fervent battle against corruption.

Amid promises of cleansing the political landscape and government at large, the spectre of graft haunts the corridors of power. It’s threatening to unravel the very fabric of democracy. But as the political rhetoric reaches a crescendo, questions arise: Is this genuine reform or merely electioneering tactics at play?

Fight against corruption

The fight against corruption has become the rallying cry of numerous political parties vying for power in the incoming seventh administration. From the incumbent ANC to upstart parties like Build One SA (BOSA) and ActionSA. Each party is pledging to root out graft should they ascend to governance.

Yet, amid these grandiose promises, the shadows of alleged corruption loom large over key political figures. These include President Cyril Ramaphosa himself and former statesman Jacob Zuma.

The recent arrest of former speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, further highlights the gravity of the situation. Accused of receiving bribes amounting to R4-million during her tenure as defence minister, her voluntary surrender to authorities serves as a stark reminder of the alleged pervasive nature of corruption within the ruling party.

Calls for state capture culprits to face music

BOSA, led by former DA leader Mmusi Maimane, on Friday added its voice to the chorus of demands for accountability. Calling for implicated ANC members to face scrutiny, BOSA highlighted the damning revelations of the Zondo Commission’s inquiry into state capture. With over 90 ANC members implicated in illicit activities, the call for transparency resonates with a population weary of endemic corruption.

Similarly, ActionSA unveiled its “most wanted” list this week, targeting high-profile figures embroiled in corruption scandals. From Ace Magashule’s alleged involvement in asbestos tenders to EFF’s Floyd Shivambu’s implication in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal. The list serves as a testament to the widespread nature of corruption across the political spectrum.

However, amid the noise of accusations and pledges, underlying political motives come into sharp focus. The DA’s recent victory in a cadre deployment case against the ANC and the EFF’s manoeuvring in the selection of a new deputy public protector reveal a landscape rife with power struggles and alliances of convenience.

Shift in power dynamics

Opinion polls have suggested a potential shift in power dynamics. With the ANC facing the possibility of losing its overall national majority for the first time in three decades, political calculations take center stage. The prospect of coalition politics looms large, with the DA hinting at a willingness to enter into a coalition with the ANC. This in order to avoid more leftist parties gaining control.

On the other hand, Julius Malema’s recent declaration of his willingness to support the ANC, albeit with conditions, further muddies the waters of South Africa’s politics.

In the rhetoric of fighting corruption and serving the people’s interests, the pursuit of power and position is seemingly threatening to undermine the very foundations of democracy.

In this rowdy political arena, where alliances shift and loyalties waver, one question remains: Is the fight against corruption a genuine commitment to the people’s welfare, or merely a pawn in the game of political manoeuvring?

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content