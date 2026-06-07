SA’s young guns need a strong start

Broos has everything he needs to lead Bafana to the World Cup group stages. A 16-year wait is over and South Africans are itching to see Bafana Bafana at the World Cup once again. Well, it’s only four days to go before coach Hugo Broos’s young guns open the 2026 edition of the world’s biggest sporting event when they play against Mexico in a sea of sombreros at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on Thursday.

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