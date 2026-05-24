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Where is the Bafana noise ahead of World Cup

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 30: President Cyril Ramaphosa Helman Mkhalele and Bafana Bafana Captain Ronwen Williams at the FIFA World Cup Original Trophy Tour at the Union Buildings on January 30, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. The trophy’s arrival marks the symbolic beginning of South Africa’s return to the FIFA World Cup, a moment in which the future of South African football is placed, both physically and emotionally, into the hands of its people. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

We are hoping there will be song and dance at the Union Building in Pretoria on Wednesday when the South African Football Association (Safa) and coach Hugo Broos announce the final Bafana Bafana squad that will represent South Africa at the much-awaited 2026 Fifa World Cup, to be held in the USA, Mexico and Canada next month. 

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • We are hoping there will be song and dance at the Union Building in Pretoria on Wednesday when the South African Football Association (Safa) and coach Hugo Broos announce the final Bafana Bafana squad that will represent South Africa at the much-awaited 2026 Fifa World Cup, to be held in the USA, Mexico and Canada next month.  To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Kgomotso Mokoena.
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