Suspected illegal mining kingpins’ case postponed to October 19

The case against six alleged illegal mining kingpins has been postponed to October 19 for a formal bail application.

The suspects – Bethuel Ngobeni, Dumisa Moyo, Nhlanhla Magwaca, Moseki Sechele, Thabo Sechele and Khudzai Mashaya appeared at the Carltonville magistrate’s court on Wednesday to answer to charges of fraud, among others.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said the suspected kingpins are also charged with possession of ammunition, possession of drugs, money-laundering, and contravention of the Immigration Act and the Precious Metals Act.

“Two of the accused are confirmed South African citizens whilst the other four’s citizenship is yet to be confirmed,” said Mogale.

“Their case was postponed to 19 October 2022 for a formal bail application and [they] were remanded in [police] custody.”

The suspects, aged between 35 and 60, were arrested in Carletonville and Khutsong during a raid that began in the early hours of Tuesday morning. They are believed to be dealing in precious metals purchased from the infamous Zama Zamas for processing and selling.

Mogale said a multi-disciplinary law-enforcement team recovered 13 high-performance vehicles and a truck, as well as an unlicensed home-made firearm.

“The multi-disciplinary team also seized home-made firearms. This is as a result of a joint Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation in Gauteng working with head office’s forensic, crime intelligence, explosives unit, Gaubullet and Home Affairs.”

