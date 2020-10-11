E-edition
Covid-19

107 COVID-19 patients die, over 1500 new infections recorded

By Ngwako Malatji

One Hundred and Seven more COVID-19 patients have lost their lives to the disease, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday October 11.

Of the 107  deceased,  58 were from the Eastern Cape, 38 from the Free State, four from KwaZulu-Natal, six from Gauteng, and one from the Western Cape.

This brought the total number of COVID-19 victims to 17 780.


Mkhize also said the COVID-19 infection figures have increased  to 692471 after 1 575 patients tested positive for the virulent disease in the last 24 hours.

The new positive tests were recorded from 19 270 tests conducted in the past 24 hour cycle, with 11 192 conducted in the private institutions and  8078 in the public centres.

This brings the total number of tests conducted so far to 4 407 441, with 2 510 305 conducted in private establishments and  1 897 136 in public institutions.

Mkhize further said  our recoveries stands at  623 765, which translates to a recovery rate of 90 percent.

 

 

