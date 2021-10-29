533 new Covid-19 cases reported in South Africa

The Department of Health said the latest figures represent a 1.7% positivity rate. The department said a further 55 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total fatalities to 89 104 to date.

“There has been an increase of 30 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours,” the department said on Thursday. According to the department, 18 471 818 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

In the private sector, 9 953 474 tests have been conducted, while 8 518 344 tests were conducted in the public sector.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (28%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 17%.

The Western Cape accounted for 14% of the new cases, Free State 10%, Northern Cape 8%, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga 7% each, North West 5% and Limpopo 4%.

The cumulative number of cases by province is Gauteng 150, Eastern Cape 36, North West 27, Free State 53, Northern Cape 40, Limpopo 23, Mpumalanga 35, Western Cape 76 and KwaZulu-Natal 93.

The department reminded the nation to always adhere to preventative measures to limit the risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19 by getting vaccinated for Covid-19; wearing a mask properly to cover the nose and mouth; opting to gather in ventilated spaces; avoiding unnecessary gatherings; keeping a social distance of one meter or more and washing hands regularly with soap and water.