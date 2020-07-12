Covid-19

Alcohol banned again-Ramaphosa

By Ngwako Malatji

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday banned the sale and distribution of alcohol with immediate effect as his administration attempts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Ramaphosa also said family visits and family gatherings are also banned.

“Let us firm the hand of solidarity as we move forward to save lives,” Ramaphosa said. The sale of alcohol was unbanned on  June 1 as the country moved to level 3 lockdown restrictions.

The provincial government’s of Gauteng and Eastern Cape have been vocal and advocated for the national government to ban the sale of alcohol again as cases of alcohol related incidents surged since the ban was lifted – putting a strain on the health system.

Cyril Ramaphosa  agreed health facilities were talking strain due to alcohol relates incidents in the midst of COVID-19.

The banning of alcohol comes as tobacco companies are in court challenging government’s decision to ban the sale of cigarettes.

 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Up to 50 000 people projected to die of COVID-19 this year – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said that experts expect up to 50 000 people to succumb to COVID-19. This as Ramaphosa took a somber tone...
Read more
Breaking News

111 more COVID-19 deaths, over 13 000 new infections recorded

One hundred and eleven (111) more COVID-19 patients in South Africa have lost their lives to the virulent disease, bringing the total number of...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal