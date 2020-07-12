Alcohol banned again-Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday banned the sale and distribution of alcohol with immediate effect as his administration attempts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Ramaphosa also said family visits and family gatherings are also banned.

“Let us firm the hand of solidarity as we move forward to save lives,” Ramaphosa said. The sale of alcohol was unbanned on June 1 as the country moved to level 3 lockdown restrictions.

The provincial government’s of Gauteng and Eastern Cape have been vocal and advocated for the national government to ban the sale of alcohol again as cases of alcohol related incidents surged since the ban was lifted – putting a strain on the health system.

Cyril Ramaphosa agreed health facilities were talking strain due to alcohol relates incidents in the midst of COVID-19.

The banning of alcohol comes as tobacco companies are in court challenging government’s decision to ban the sale of cigarettes.

Author



Kabelo Khumalo