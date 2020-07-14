COVID-19 claims 174 more lives, infects over 10 000 more people

One Hundred and Seventy Four ( 174) more COVID-19 patients have lost the battle against the deadly disease.

This has increased the national number of COVId-19 deaths to 4,346.

Of the 174 deaths, four were recorded in the Northern Cape, 27 in KwaZulu-Natal, 17 in the Eastern Cape, 44 in the Western Cape and 82 in Gauteng.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday July 14.

Mkhize also said that 10 496 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections nationally to 298 29. If the previous new infections are anything to go by, South Africa will reach the 300 000 infection mark tomorrow, cementing its spot as the ninth worst hit country in the world in terms of caseload.

Mkhize also said 146 279 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recovery to 49 percent.

Author



Ngwako Malatji