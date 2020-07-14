Covid-19

COVID-19 claims 174 more lives, infects over 10 000 more people

By Ngwako Malatji

One Hundred and Seventy Four ( 174) more COVID-19 patients have lost the battle against the deadly disease.

This has increased the national number of COVId-19 deaths to 4,346.
Of the 174 deaths, four were recorded in the Northern Cape, 27 in KwaZulu-Natal, 17 in the Eastern Cape, 44 in the  Western Cape and 82 in Gauteng.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday July 14.


Mkhize also said that 10 496  more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections nationally to 298 29. If the previous new infections are anything to go by, South Africa will reach the 300 000 infection mark tomorrow, cementing its spot as the ninth worst hit country in the world in terms of caseload.

Mkhize also said 146 279 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recovery to 49 percent.

 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Mantashe, wife test positive for COVID-19

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has joined a growing list of senior public servants who have tested positive for COVID-19. Mantashe, 65, and...
Read more
Education

Close schools with immediate effect – Sadtu

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu), the biggest union in the education sector said today, schools should close immediately until after the COVID-19...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal