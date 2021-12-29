Department of Health recalls quarantine and contact tracing rules

Johannesburg- Days after the new rules concerning quarantine rules and contact tracing, the National Department of Health has recalled its rules.

This comes after the National Department of Health announced that all Covid-19 contact tracing would be stopped from the 23rd of December 2021 with immediate effect and would no longer impose restrictions on asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

According to the revised new set of quarantine, isolation and contact tracing protocols, anyone who tests positive for Covid-19, must self-isolate and people who were in contact with them is advised to get tested as soon as possible.

“Thus, in line with the principles of transparency and openness, the department has decided to put the implementation of the revised policy changes on hold while taking all additional comments and inputs received into consideration,” the Department of Health’s statement read.

“This means the status quo remains, and all prior existing regulations with regards to contact tracing, quarantine ad isolation remain applicable, “it further added.

Sunday World

Author