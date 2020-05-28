Government defends decisions on alcohol, cigarettes

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini= Zuma has announced the amendments to regulations in preparation for lockdown level 3, confirming that the sale of alcohol will be allowed from June 1, while the ban on tobacco products continues.

In terms of amended regulations, alcohol will be sold between Monday and Thursday, from 9am to 5pm.

Trade and Industry minister Ebrahim Patel defended government’s decision to lift the ban on alcohol, saying operators had assured government that they would conduct their businesses in adherence to health protocols.

He said initially government had concerns that alcohol-related incidents such as car accidents and stabbings would continue to put a strain on trauma units at hospitals needed for the fight against coronavirus.

Patel said although the reasons for the ban on the sale of alcohol had not completely disappeared, restricted measures would help address concerns that were raised initially.

“Many of the players recognised government concerns were real and that we needed to ensure the reopening is managed carefully,” he said.

Dlamini-Zuma said there had been scientific evidence informing the decision to continue with the ban on tobacco products. She would not elaborate further on the matter, saying it was before the courts of law.

The tobacco lobby has consistently argued that the ban on tobacco resulted in the illicit sale of cigarettes. Dlamini-Zuma said people should report to the police where crime is committed by selling cigarettes.

The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) has taken government to court. On Tuesday, Dlamini-Zuma explained in a submission to the High Court in Pretoria that she and her colleagues in Cabinet had chosen to protect lives in their decision to continue the ban on tobacco when the country goes to level 3 of the lockdown on Monday.

Cabinet earlier issued a statement defending Dlamini Zuma against suggestions that she was behind the ban on tobacco.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu also moved to defend the decisions to allow churches to operate, saying there was an undertaking from the sector to follow strict health protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

George Matlala