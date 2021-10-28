IEC urges voters to bring their own pens

Johannesburg – It is four more days to the 2021 Local Government Elections (LGE), as South Africa readies itself, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) urges voters to observe the Covid-19 regulations.

The IEC encourages people to ‘bring their own pens’ to manage the spread of Covid-19.

IEC says they will provide voters with sanitised pens should they forget to bring theirs.

The pandemic has made us rethink everything, even pens! Voters are encouraged to bring their own pens to reduce the spread of #COVID19. If a voter forgets to bring their own pen, the Electoral Commission will provide one for them. #VoteSafe pic.twitter.com/6K30InjM1u — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) October 27, 2021

Pens provided at voting stations will be sanitised after each use, but voters are still welcome to bring their own pens to #votesafe should they choose to do so. — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) October 27, 2021

We might as well bring our own ballot papers. — Obitseng Pula (@obitseng) October 27, 2021

Your health and safety is our top priority! If we work together, we can keep each other safe. #EveryVoiceTogether pic.twitter.com/D44gVD1yiN — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) October 26, 2021

IEC Chairperson Glen Mashinini says despite all the challenges, the IEC is ready for free and fair elections in 2021. pic.twitter.com/aqrMQ3q5yy — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) October 26, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu