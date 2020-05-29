La Liga giants team up with Bucs to fight COVID-19

LaLiga have teamed up with Orlando Pirates in organising a friendly FIFA 20 challenge between the South African football club and the LaLiga Santander side, Real Sociedad, which will not only entertain fans across both spectrums but also most importantly raise funds in the fight against COVID-19.

The two clubs, which are currently placed 4th in the log standings of their respective leagues, have selected a player each to represent their teams, who will play three matches. The champion will be the player who wins two out of three games.

The Whites and Blues have put their faith in Sweden international Alexander Isak – who has been in good form this season with 14 goals in 34 games – has already received the hero status from the Sociedad fans when he scored the winning goal in the Basque derby on 9 February 2020. The most recent achievement for ‘Giraffe’ was winning the Kick COVID-19 FIFA20 tournament.

Representing the Buccaneers will be young striker Zakhele Lepasa who has his sights set high with Orlando Pirates for the 2019/20 season as he looks to continue pursuing more titles with the Buccaneers. ‘Zakes’ has already tasted silverware in top tier South African football after scoring the winning penalty against current PSL log-leaders Kaizer Chiefs during his loan-spell at National First Division side TS Galaxy.

The FIFA 20 Challenge, which is scheduled to be aired on Wednesday 3 June 2020 at 19:40, will be broadcasted on SuperSport Channel 204 to fans all over the continent to feast their eyes on while encouraging the viewer and fans to make donations to South Africa’s Solidarity Fund. There will also be giveaways courtesy of both teams around the much-anticipated game.

These two clubs equally boast a rich football history and legacy. Founded in 1909, Real Sociedad is one of the founding members of the Spanish league and in their 110 years of existence has won the LaLiga title in the 1980-81 and 1981-82 season, respectively. The club from the small Spanish city of San Sebastián has also won the Copa del Rey on two occasions – in 1909 and 1987. Also, this season they got to the Copa del Rey final, which is still to be played.

Author



SUNDAY WORLD