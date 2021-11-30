Minister Lindiwe Zulu tests positive for Coronavirus

Johannesburg – The Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu received the results of her COVID-19 test, which were confirmed positive.

Zulu’s positive result comes in the wake of the detection of the new omicron COVID variant, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a “variant of concern”.

The Minister has immediately started isolating and recovering at home and will continue carrying out her duties without disruptions.

“It all started with a scratchy throat and I didn’t suspect anything, but when it persisted, I took the COVID-19 test yesterday and received the results this morning. I am feeling well and I can attribute this to the fact that the virus found me fully vaccinated”, said the Minister.

As the Vooma Vaccination Weekend (3-5 December) approaches, the minister calls on South Africans from all walks of life to take this virus seriously and to follow COVID-19 protocols at all times by wearing a mask, washing and sanitizing hands, and keeping a social distance.

“As President Ramaphosa emphasised last night, vaccination is the most powerful tool we have and it is not too late to get vaccinated before the fourth wave hits us hard”, she added.

