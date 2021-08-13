New health minister Joe Phaahla says lockdown regulations won’t be eased

Johannesburg – South Africa’s new minister of health, Joe Phaahla, has said that the country will not be easing up on the current lockdown measures.

He said the country of 60 million had fully vaccinated only around 4 million people as a wave of infections driven by the more infectious Delta variant strains over-burdened hospitals and health workers.

“Our situation therefore remains precarious … We will be recommending remaining at Level 3,” Phaahla said.

Phaahla said that the national positivity rate declined from 35% in mid-July to an average over the last seven days of 19-20%.

The World Health Organisation recommends the rate should be down to 5% before relaxations are considered.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World