One hundred and seventy three (173) people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 and the daily infections rate has gone down to 5377, announced Minister of Health Dr Zwelithini Mkhize.

The 173 number of deaths means that the total death in South Africa now sits at 8 539.

Leading the highest contributions to today’s shocking death records is Mpumalanga with 45 deaths, followed by Gauteng with 37 , and the Western Cape recorded an additional 31 deaths today.

Other deaths came from North West, and the province recorded 28 death a while Kwazulu Natal recorded the lowest death with 12 death cases reported.

Though Gauteng still remains the epicenter in terms of daily infections and number of positive cases, the figures still shows that the province was still second to Western Cape in terms of the number of deaths followed by Eastern Cape in Third position.

In total, South Africa’s positive cases figures now sits at 516 862, and the recoveries, the figures released tonight by Dr Mkhize shows that the number has moved to 358 037, showing signs of improvement compared to the numbers announced yesterday.

These figures emanates from 3 million tests conducted countrywide with more tests to follow.

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni