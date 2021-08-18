SA records 10 685 new COVID-19 cases

Johannesburg – South Africa has to date administered 9 753 138 vaccines, with 181 862 of these being administered on Tuesday.

A total of 138 997 Pfizer and 42 865 Johnson and Johnson vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, South Africa has recorded 10 685 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 624 254.

This increase represents a 20.4% positivity rate.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 553 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 77 993 to date,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said.

The majority of new cases are from the Western Cape (26%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (21%).

The Eastern Cape accounted for 17%; Gauteng 11%; Free State, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape 6% each; North West 5%, and Limpopo 2% of the new cases.

“The total number of cases today (10 685) is higher than yesterday (7 983) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (11 075). The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has increased,” the NICD said on Tuesday.

There has been an increase of 526 (compared to Monday’s 331) hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

A total of 15 685 889 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

