Cricket

Proteas must beat Bangladesh to keep T20 World Cup dream alive

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
BRISTOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: South Africa players celebrate victory in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group A match between South Africa and Netherlands at Bristol County Ground on June 25, 2026 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The Proteas might be on a roll and enjoying a three-match winning streak at the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup but all of that could be in vain if they fail to get the job done against Bangladesh today to stand a chance of advancing to the semi-finals.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • The Proteas might be on a roll and enjoying a three-match winning streak at the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup but all of that could be in vain if they fail to get the job done against Bangladesh today to stand a chance of advancing to the semi-finals.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Siyasanga Monoalibe.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.