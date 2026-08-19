Proteas Women name young squad for T20I Series against Zimbabwe

The Proteas Women’s National Selection Panel has announced a 15-player squad for the first-ever T20 International (T20I) series against hosts Zimbabwe from 11-19 September, with all five matches set to be played at Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt will lead a group featuring three new faces, including seamer Caitlin Wyngaard (Fidelity Titans), who impressed for the SA Emerging Women during the recent tour against Bangladesh Emerging.

The 21-year-old earns her maiden national call-up alongside former SA U19 Women starlet Nthabiseng Nini (Warriors) and off-spinner Luyanda Nzuza (Titans), who also delivered standout performances for the Emerging side.

The uncapped trio will be joined by reigning Hollywoodbets Pro20 Player of the Year Faye Tunnicliffe, Anneke Bosch, Ayanda Hlubi, Eliz-Mari Marx, Seshnie Naidu, Nondumiso Shangase and Miané Smit – all of whom missed out on the recent ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England.

The squad will be bolstered by the inclusion of regulars in wicketkeeper-batters Sinalo Jafta and Karabo Meso, as well as all-rounders Kayla Reyneke and Annerie Dercksen.

The Proteas Women will gather at the Irene Cricket Club for a pre-tour camp from September 2-6 before the team departs for Zimbabwe on Monday, September 7.

‘Tour to Zimbabwe an exciting one’

Head coach Mandla Mashimbyi commented: “The tour to Zimbabwe is an exciting one for a few reasons.

“Firstly, and most importantly, we’re preparing for our first trip as a team to our African neighbours, which is something very special to be a part of.

“I would also like to thank Zimbabwe for welcoming us to their nation. Another reason to be excited about these T20Is is the young group we will be taking to Bulawayo.

READ: Proteas to use Commonwealth experience to prepare for Netball World Cup

“With several players away representing South Africa in franchise leagues across the world, we saw it fitting to select a young and ambitious squad and provide international opportunities to notable performers within the pipeline and pathway structure to the Proteas.

“Nini, Nzuza and Wyngaard are youngsters whose development we’ve kept a close eye on over the last 12-18 months, and I can’t wait to see what they will bring to the international stage.

“This tour will also play an important role on the road to the ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in February next year.

“We have around eight matches to fine-tune our plans for that competition, if you include the India T20Is in December, which adds another dimension to the trip to Zimbabwe.”

Proteas Women’s T20I Squad against Zimbabwe:

Laura Wolvaardt (captain, Fidelity Titans), Anneke Bosch (Fidelity Titans), Annerie Dercksen (Garden Route Badgers), Ayanda Hlubi (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Sinalo Jafta (DP World Lions), Eliz-Mari Marx (Fidelity Titans), Karabo Meso (DP World Lions), Seshnie Naidu (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), *Nthabiseng Nini (Warriors), *Luyanda Nzuza (Fidelity Titans), Kayla Reyneke (Western Province), Nondumiso Shangase (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Miané Smit (Fidelity Titans), Faye Tunnicliffe (Western Province) and *Caitlin Wyngaard (Fidelity Titans)