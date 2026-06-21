Crime
By Sunday World
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White rhinos found dead
Three fresh white rhino carcasses were later found on the farm, two of which were dehorned. / File Picture

A man was shot dead during a gunfight between suspected poachers and the Anti-Poaching Unit (APU) members on a farm in the Pienaars Rivier area, Waterberg district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 11pm on Friday, 19 June.

Police said APU members responded to gunshots and deployed drones, which located the suspected poachers who then fled into the bushes.

During the pursuit, police came under fire. Officers returned fire and one suspect was fatally wounded.

Three fresh white rhino carcasses were later found on the farm, two of which were dehorned.

A firearm was recovered near the deceased suspect, who had no identification.

Police have opened cases of rhino poaching, attempted murder and murder.

A manhunt for remaining the remaining suspects is under way.

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  • A man was shot dead during a gunfight between suspected poachers and the Anti-Poaching Unit (APU) members on a farm in the Pienaars Rivier area, Waterberg district, police said on Sunday.
  • The incident occurred at around 11pm on Friday, 19 June.
  • Police said APU members responded to gunshots and deployed drones, which located the suspected poachers who then fled into the bushes.
  • During the pursuit, police came under fire.
  • Officers returned fire and one suspect was fatally wounded.
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