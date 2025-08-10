A 51-year-old man arrested for child rape; cop nabbed for DUI death

A 51-year-old man will appear before the Seshego Magistrate’s Court outside Polokwane in Limpopo’s Capricorn District for raping an 11-year-old girl.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, on Wednesday March 6 2024, the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offenses Unit (FCS) received information about a rape case.

“The investigation led to the apprehension of the suspect for allegedly raping the 11-year-old child between 2021 and 2023 at Makgofe village in Moletji, outside Seshego,”

“The arrest was made following an intelligence-driven investigation by members of Seshego FCS. It is reported that the victim, who was staying with her aunt during the commission of crime, was sent her to the suspect’s place to go ask for food. The suspect then used the opportunity to rape the victim in exchange for the food,” said Ledwaba.

The victim reported the ordeal to her aunt, who turned a blind eye to the child’s plea. The aunt kept sending her to the suspect, who continuously raped the child.

“In January, last year, family members received a tip-off about the rape incident and reported it to the police in Seshego. The FCS unit revived the investigation after the matter was initially closed, pending further information.

More arrests are imminent, Ledwaba said.

Police officer arrested

In another incident, a 36-year-old police constable stationed at Motetema in Sekhukhune District was arrested for culpable homicide and drunken driving in Mogaung village in Hlogotlou on Friday night.

It is reported that the suspect was driving a state vehicle when he allegedly knocked down an eight-year-old child along the road in the village, heading towards Motetema. The emergency medical services personnel were summoned to the scene, but the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

The preliminary investigations suggest that the police officer was driving while under the influence.

The Independent Police investigative Directorate (IPID) has been notified for further investigations.

The suspect will appear before the Nebo Magistrate’s Court tomorrow on charges of culpable homicide.

