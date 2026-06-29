Alleged drug mule arrested at OR Tambo Airport

A 23-year-old South African woman has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after police allegedly discovered suspected drug-filled capsules concealed inside her body.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said late on Sunday, June 28, that the suspect was intercepted by Border Police on Friday, 26 June, after officers received operational intelligence that led to her identification.

Police said the woman was taken for a medical examination, where X-rays reportedly confirmed the presence of multiple suspected drug capsules inside her body.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspect first travelled on a domestic route before attempting to continue her journey on an international flight.

Authorities said she was intercepted upon her return to OR Tambo International Airport while preparing to board a direct flight to Tokyo, Japan.

At the time of her arrest, the woman had allegedly released 28 suspected drug-filled capsules. Police confirmed that the recovery process was continuing under strict medical supervision.

The seized exhibits have been entered into the SAPS exhibit management system and would undergo forensic analysis to determine the exact type of substance involved as well as its estimated street value, police said.

The suspect remains in police custody and is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday, June 29, on charges related to drug dealing.

The SAPS said the arrest formed part of ongoing efforts to combat transnational drug trafficking and prevent illicit substances from entering or leaving South Africa through the country’s ports of entry.

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