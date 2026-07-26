Alleged mastermind arrested in murder of DA candidate councillor

Western Cape police have arrested the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Democratic Alliance (DA) candidate councillor Sinovuyo Miranda Dyokwe after a joint intelligence-driven operation in Parklands on Saturday, July 25.

The 37-year-old suspect, who had reportedly been evading arrest, was apprehended by detectives from the Serious Violent Crime Investigation unit and the SAPS Special Task Force. His arrest comes after weeks of intensive investigation, during which police acted on information provided by members of the public.

Authorities have positively linked the suspect to Dyokwe’s murder. Preliminary findings suggest she had been subjected to extortion and forced to pay protection money. After refusing to continue the payments, threats were allegedly made against her.

On June 20, 2026, while returning home from voter registration activities in Dunoon, Dyokwe was followed and shot dead by two gunmen.

Evidence Seized

During the arrest operation, police confiscated the vehicle allegedly used in the crime, along with seven cellphones. The items are expected to form part of the investigation.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday, July 27, facing charges of murder and extortion.

Police have confirmed that further arrests are anticipated as detectives continue to pursue all individuals involved.

Western Cape Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Luyanda Damoyi praised the investigating team for their “dedication and perseverance” in bringing the suspect to justice.

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