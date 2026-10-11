Alleged pastor arrested for murder of baby and rape of mother

Police have arrested a 36-year-old alleged pastor who was being sought in connection with the murder of a four-month-old baby and the alleged rape of the child’s 43-year-old mother.

The suspect was taken into custody on Saturday, October 10, after an investigation involving detectives and Crime Intelligence officers.

The South African Police Service said on Sunday that the man was tracked to Diepsloot, where he was reportedly found hiding in a backroom in the informal settlement.

Police said he was found with injuries at the time of his arrest.

The arrest marks a breakthrough in the investigation and brings the number of suspects arrested in connection with the case to three.

The two other suspects, one of them identified as the alleged pastor’s wives, appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on October 9

Police have not disclosed further details about the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death or the alleged rape.

The alleged pastor is expected to make his first court appearance in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October 12, where he is expected to face charges related to the murder of the infant and the alleged rape of the child’s mother.