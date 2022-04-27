ANC’s Jacob Khawe placed on leave after allegations of assaulting his wife

Jacob Khawe, who is the provincial secretary of ANC in Gauteng, was placed on special leave on Tuesday.

This after Sunday World reported on Sunday that Khawe had allegedly assaulted his estranged wife, Nthabeleng Khawe, four times at the matrimonial home in Featherbrooke Estate in Krugersdorp.

Responding to the news that Khawe has been placed on leave by the ANC, Nthabeleng said: “I would have been our anniversary today. I haven’t thought of anything or what the implications of the decision mean for the both of us.”

Khawe met with the provincial office bearers and former Emfuleni mayor to discuss the matter. ANC provincial spokesperson Bones Modise, on Wednesday, confirmed that Khawe has been placed on leave.

“Comrade Jacob Khawe met with the office bearers to discuss allegations against him. His matter was also referred to the integrity commission to be dealt with. He requested to be placed on leave in order for him to attend to the allegations, as it is a personal matter. He was granted his wish to be placed on leave,” said Modise.

Modise also said that Khawe was cooperative in terms of investigations being made regarding his matter.

Nthabeleng revealed how she was allegedly assaulted by the embattled leader and said that she had had enough of being the “punching bag of Khawe”.

“Jacob hit me four times and I got bruised. The fights started to become very intense and physical. I asked him after the first time he hit me to never do it again. I only regret not opening assault cases against him. I know women are taught to bear the pain and pretend things are ok. But I won’t allow anyone to beat me up at my age in 2022,” said the teary-eyed Nthabeleng.

She also said she and Khawe couldn’t find each other.

“Everything he said and did [meant]was to break me down. It was obvious that he was cheating. Where do you go every day as a husband returning home at 5am the following day? I have filed for divorce and have moved on. I was mentally, physically and financially abused. He hardly ever contributed to the household, and I was sympathetic because he doesn’t get paid regularly,” she said.

Khawe was previously married to Khusela Diko, the former presidential spokesperson and the late Gauteng MEC for social development, Thuliswa Nkabinde- Khawe, who passed away in 2019.

