Another suspect arrested in Reiger Park Anti-Gang Unit murders

Police have confirmed the arrest of a second suspect linked to the brutal killing of two members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Anti-Gang Unit and two women in Reiger Park last week.

A 24-year-old male suspect was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon after an intensive tracing operation led by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), supported by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department, the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit, the flying squad and members of the Reiger Park community.

Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane commended the collaborative effort, highlighting the crucial role played by residents who provided information that assisted investigators.

“This arrest is not only a victory for SAPS; it is also a demonstration of the power of a community that refuses to be silenced by criminals,” Dimpane said.

She urged communities to continue working with law enforcement, stressing that public cooperation was vital in tackling gang violence.

“When communities speak up, they give police the information we need to move investigations forward. We therefore urge the people of Reiger Park to continue standing with the police,” she added.

The arrests come as SAPS continues to mourn the loss of Constable Thapelo Tlomatsane, who was buried today in Limpopo, and Constable Sphiwe Sibeko, who was buried on Saturday, August 15. Both officers were killed in the line of duty.

Two suspects are in custody.

Earlier this week, 23-year-old Reagan Collis appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on four counts of murder.

His bail application is scheduled for August 25, 2026. The newly arrested suspect is expected to appear in the same court later this week.

Dimpane assured the community that the SAPS and its partners would continue working tirelessly to bring those responsible for gang violence to justice.

“We want the people of Reiger Park to know that we hear you. Your courage strengthens our investigations. Together, we will reclaim our communities from criminals.”

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