Arrest of illegal mining suspects welcomed by DMRE

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has lauded the SA police and the Hawks collaboration, who on Monday nabbed 20 suspects alleged to be involved in illegal mining.

Fifteen AK47s, six hunting rifles, two shotguns, and one R5, boxes full of ammunition explosives, and an undisclosed amount of money was confiscated.

Said DMRE spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi: “The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) welcomes the arrest of suspects alleged to have been involved in illegal mining operations and seizure of firearms by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (DCPI) in Stilfontein, Northwest province

“We commend the collaboration between the SAPS and the Hawks for a successful bust of such a serious criminal operation. We are confident that the arrested suspects will face the full might of the law and hope for a successful prosecution.”

Buthelezi said the department is in full support of such operations because the scourge of illegal mining is of grave concern to the government noting that it does not only affect the economy but it also “compromises national security and the integrity of our infrastructure”.

“The DMRE appreciates the important role played by communities in fighting criminal activities and economic sabotage in society, including illegal mining. As such, we encourage members of communities to continue reporting any suspicious extraction minerals to law enforcement agencies,” Buthelezi said.

SAPS and the Hawks cast the net wider for illegal miners, also known as Zama Zama’s since the brutal gang-rape of eight women at an abandoned Krugersdorp mine, west of Johannesburg.

On October 4, the Hawks confirmed that six suspects believed to be illegal mining kingpins were arrested in Carletonville and Khutsong during an early morning raid that was conducted in collaboration with police and Home Affairs.

The suspects are believed to be dealing in precious metals purchased from the infamous Zama Zamas for processing and selling. The Hawks said at the time that they had recovered 13 high-performance vehicles, a truck, and an unlicensed homemade firearm.

Bethuel Ngobeni, Dumisa Moyo, Nhlanhla Magwaca, Moseki Sechele, Thabo Sechele, and Khudzai Mashaya appeared at the Carltonville magistrate’s court on October 5.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said they are charged with possession of ammunition, possession of drugs, money laundering, and contravention of the Immigration Act and the Precious Metals Act.

The matter has been postponed to October 19 for a formal bail hearing.

#sapsHQ #SAPSNPC General Fannie Masemola and the National Head of the DPCI, Lieutenant General (Dr/Adv) Godfrey Lebeya forming part of the delegation visiting Stilfontein where the multidisciplinary team led by the #Hawks also seized 6000 rounds of ammunition. #IllegalMining NP pic.twitter.com/ZNamOZZHbd — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) October 11, 2022

