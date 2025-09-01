Aunt collapses and dies after Limpopo police officer shoots nephew

A 48-year-old police detective sergeant attached to the SA Police Service in Witpoort has been arrested after he allegedly shot a man after a heated argument at Botsalanong village in the Waterberg district.

Police spokesperson in Limpopo, Malesela Ledwaba, said: “The police are still to find the motive behind this entire unfortunate incident, which led to the suspect’s decision to shoot and kill the victim.

“After rushing the victim to the hospital, his aunt arrived at the scene and collapsed. The emergency medical services personnel were summoned to the scene and unfortunately declared her dead, while the man succumbed on arrival at hospital.”

According to Ledwaba, additional information showed that the deceased man had gone to the police sergeant’s residence in search of him but was unsuccessful. The sergeant was called by his wife.

Inquest and murder cases

Following the incident, the local police station opened inquest and murder cases for additional investigation.

Immediately after the incident, the police officer turned himself in, leading to his immediate arrest. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been notified to conduct additional investigation.

In a different case, authorities are searching for a 35-year-old man they believe is responsible for setting a parental home in Mopani District on fire.

According to the police report, a 57-year-old woman heard someone crying and arguments while she was inside her home in Mariveni village, which is outside of Tzaneen.

The witness immediately went outside to find out what was happening.

Case of arson opened

Further information suggests that when the witness reached the passage, she saw a 35-year-old man pouring an inflammable substance inside the house, while her granddaughter was crying and trying to stop him.

He then poured the inflammable substance on both the witness and her granddaughter, prompting them to quickly leave the house in search of assistance from their neighbours.

Upon their return, flames had already consumed the house. The suspect allegedly hurriedly drove off in his car.

The house, valued at more than R300 000, was completely gutted, along with the furniture. An arson case was opened at the local police station.

Police believe that a 35-year-old male, Vusi Mnisi, could help in solving the case.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content