Body of missing shepherd found buried in a shallow grave

Lebowakgomo detectives have launched a manhunt for suspects following the discovery of the lifeless body of a shepherd who went missing earlier. He was found two days later buried in a shallow grave on the mountain in Nkotokwane village Ga Mphahlele on Friday.

According to information received, a missing person case involving a shepherd, aged 57, was reported on Wednesday morning. The shepherd, a Lesotho national, went missing after he drove the cattle out to the grazing field.

A search was then conducted in the bushes until they ultimately found the clothes he was wearing when he left; a blue overall, yellow T-shirt and another maroon striped T-shirt.

Dog unit aided the search

Through the help of the dog Unit, the search intensified and continued until they found the lifeless body.

The Emergency Medical Services personnel as well as detectives attended to the scene. The deceased was positively identified as the man who went missing. His identity will be released in due course.

Meanwhile the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has expressed shock and dismay following the spread of fake news suggesting that Limpopo police are using muthi as a crime-fighting strategy. This claim was depicted in the News Vine website. This report has no source and author.

The Provincial Commissioner condemned this development as baseless and devoid of truth. “One of our biggest threats in the social media space is fake news. This fake news has the potential to create panic and confusion; therefore, we condemn it in the strongest possible terms. For the record, names of police officials being mentioned in the article are not known in the SAPS in the province. We have a responsibility to report facts, not fiction.

“We urge members of the public to fact-check first before sharing anything on social media platforms. Those who are found to be sharing fake and unverified information will be charged accordingly.”