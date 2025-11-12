Calvin Rafadi invited to Madlanga Commission after being exposed by Mkhwanazi

Controversial crime expert and founder of Bizz Tracers, Calvin Rafadi, has been invited to the Madlanga Commission, where he will have an opportunity to tell his side of the story.

This comes after the celebrity cop and the Kwazulu-Natal police commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkwanazi had turned tables on him during his testimony.

Rafadi told Sunday World in September that Mkhwanazi had blown up his cover as a police informant, when his name was mentioned by the top cop at the commission.

Implicated in the commission

Rafadi was implicated in the Madlanga Commission, where he was accused of allegedly soliciting financial favours from attempted murder-accused tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Since he was exposed for his alleged shenanigans, Rafadi tendered his resignation at the University of Johannesburg, where he was a part-time research associate.

On November 7, Rafadi was presented with the letter by the commission’s lawyer, Geraldine Burger of Diale Mogashoa Attorneys. He was told that he would be requested to appear before the Madlanga Commission early next year.

“It is anticipated that you would be engaged to appear before the Commission early 2026. Our office/the Commission will, when engaging with you, communicate and arrange within proper and reasonable time periods for such appearance to be confirmed,” said Burger in the email she sent Rafadi.

Confirmed invitation to testify

Rafadi confirmed on Wednesday that he was sent an email by the Commission. The email detailed that he would likely be called early next year to testify. And this will be after he had met his deadline to submit his affidavit to the Madlanga Commission. The latter has since acknowledged receipt of his compliant submission.

He pointed that he had endured significant setbacks in his academic career. This is particularly following his resignation at the University of Johannesburg. However, he said this transition has allowed him to focus on independent research and field investigations. This is ensuring that his forensic and criminological work continues without any constraints.

“I have now taken the path of an independent researcher so that my field work can continue effectively,” Rafadi said.

Rafadi also commended the Madlanga Commission for its diligence and integrity. He said that he respects the process and looks forward to his opportunity to clear his name.

Plans to clear his name

“The commission must continue with its great work. I shall patiently await my day to clear my name. My name should never have been mentioned by certain SAPS officials. And I strongly maintain my innocence. I am not a criminal, nor aiding or abetting any so-called ‘drug cartel Big 5’,” he asserted.

Rafadi also urged Mkhwanazi to objectively review and verify his involvement in the kidnapping task team before drawing conclusions.

“I still afford General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi the opportunity to verify and analyse my role in the current kidnapping task team, that has the Jerry Boshoga’s case docket. He must lead as a good ethical leader and not one driven by emotion or faction,” he said.

When contacted, Burger declined to comment on the email she sent Rafadi.

