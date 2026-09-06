Cold case breakthrough: Three arrested in Mpumalanga ATM bombings

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga has announced a major breakthrough in a string of unresolved ATM bombing cases, after an intensive investigation by the Cold Case Investigation Team.

Authorities confirmed that three suspects, aged between 20 and 38, were arrested after investigators revisited several cases across the province. The suspects are linked to ATM bombings in Leslie, Embalenhle, Bethal, Witbank, Vosman and Phola.

The trio are expected to appear in the Evander Magistrate’s Court on Monday, September 7, 2026, where they will face charges related to the bombings.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise praised the Cold Case Investigation Team for their persistence and commitment, noting that the arrests highlighted SAPS’s determination to bring perpetrators of serious and organised crimes to justice.

“The breakthrough demonstrates our dedication to ensuring that those responsible for violent crimes are identified and held accountable,” Modise said.

Investigations remainongoing, and police have indicated that further developments will be shared as they unfold.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content