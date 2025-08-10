Community members set a police officer alight after he shot and killed his wife

Hlanganani police in Mopani District were called to two horrific incidents of murder that took place at Nkuna Kraal Mall, in Nkuzana village, yesterday afternoon.

According to reports, the female victim, a police sergeant who was attached to Beit Bridge port of entry, was out with two friends and her six-year-old child, when her estranged husband approached her.

It is said that a heated argument ensued between them, resulting in the husband taking a service firearm and shooting the victim in the upper body.

When the suspect, who is also a police sergeant attached to Thohoyandou K9, attempted to run to the vehicle in order to flee the scene, members of the community who observed the entire incident chased after him. They then assaulted him, before setting him alight near the vehicle, which was as a result burnt beyond recognition.

The incident was reported to the police, and murder cases were registered.

Seek help

The Provincial Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe urged community members to resolve their domestic disputes amicably by seeking professional help rather than resorting to violence. “The SAPS has in place Employee Health and Wellness programmes that are offered free of charge. We call upon members of SAPS to make use of these services that are at their disposal,”

Meanwhile in another murder case, the Police in Giyani, Mopani District, have launched a manhunt for unknown suspects who committed robbery at a business outlet and shot dead a customer during the incident at Xikukwani village outside Giyani on Thursday morning.

It is reported that four suspects, three males and a female armed with firearms entered the shop pretending to be customers.

They robbed the customers of an undisclosed amount of money and cellphones, and proceeded to the tellers where money was also taken. A male customer was robbed of his car keys and also shot and injured while queueing to the cash-point.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

He was identified as 54-year-old Jimmy Hlungwani.