Cops pounce on fourth suspect in R10m insurance murder case

Police have arrested the fourth suspect in connection with the R10-million insurance-related murder, fraud, and money laundering case involving former police officer Rachel Kutumela and her family.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, the 54-year-old suspect — who is the brother of the accused former police sergeant — was apprehended on Tuesday morning around 11am in Moletji, outside Polokwane.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to face charges of murder, fraud, and money laundering,” said Mashaba.

He confirmed that the other three accused — 43-year-old Rachel Kutumela, her 23-year-old daughter, Florah Shokane, and her sister, Anna Shokane — remain in custody following their bail denial and ongoing court proceedings.

On to the higher court

Mashaba also revealed that the case has since been transferred from the Seshego Magistrate’s Court to the Polokwane High Court due to its complexity and seriousness.

Authorities allege that the accused fraudulently benefited from insurance payouts totaling R10 million following the deaths of nine people.

During previous bail proceedings, the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court found that Kutumela and her co-accused posed a significant risk of interfering with state witnesses if released on bail. The court’s decision was based on the seriousness of the charges and the potential for witness tampering.

This was after Investigating Officer Keshi Mabunda had successfully opposed their bail.

Mabunda told the court that whenever the insurance claims were paid, Kutumela and Anna would transfer funds to each other, then to Flora and other family members.

He further went on to say that Kutumela has since resigned from the South African Police Service.

Kutumela’s alleged insurance killing spree started in 2017.

Initially, Kutumela had applied for bail independently. However, she later abandoned her bail application after being cross-examined by the prosecution.

Her co-accused indicated they were not ready to proceed.

