Crime expert slams move for Dumisani Khumalo’s secret testimony on Madlanga commission

Well-known forensic crime expert Calvin Rafadi had strongly rejected the possible move for secret testimony by South African Police Service, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

Rafadi, the founder of Bizz Tracers, a forensic investigations company, has strongly opposed the request for Khumalo to present further evidence in camera before the commission.

He said this after his name was also mentioned during the testimony by Khumalo, pointing out that he will be deeply disappointed if the Madlanga commission allows any evidence implicating him to proceed in secrecy.

Rafadi has alleged a broken chain of custody relating to cellphones and WhatsApp data extraction connected to suspects in the so-called Big Five drug cartel investigation as further fabricated, tampered, and manipulated evidence.

He claimed that unaccredited black-market extraction software was used during the forensic process, which even resulted in many glitches, and deleted messages could not be recovered due to not being approved for SAPS digital forensic analysis.

He said that he rejected the claims, stating that they were fabrications based on speculation contained in Khumalo’s alleged theory and not on factual evidence.

“My name has been dragged into this matter unfairly and without proof. These accusations are being pushed by fictions and rogue elements within SAPS law enforcement who are trying to discredit me just because they didn’t even verify my covert role in the kidnapping case of the Gauteng businessman. I refuse to allow false claims to go unchallenged behind closed doors,” said Rafadi.

He stated that allegations made against him at the Madlanga commission had initially damaged his reputation.

“My professional integrity has been attacked in public, as general Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is still a worshipped whistleblower. Other areas of my career that are being affected include students, academics, and even the security cluster.

“For that reason, I demand transparency. Any testimony referring to me must be heard openly and publicly, especially since I have always admitted that I know Mr Vusi Matlala before,” said Rafadi.

Rafadi also questioned the logic of granting in camera proceedings, warning that delays and secrecy could undermine public trust.

“Even if proceedings are held privately, transcripts are still shared daily with parties served with notices under Rule 3 of the Judicial Commission Rules, which increases the risk of leaks by external or internal personnel. There is no point in secrecy on this subject; South Africans deserve to see the truth in full view,” he said.

Due to his agitation, Rafadi said that he believes that the push for secrecy is being used to protect certain powerful individuals.

“The Madlanga commission must not become a shield for rogue police units or those truly behind the Big Five drug cartel. The public deserves to know why certain names are feared, protected, or avoided,” said Rafadi.

He stated that the chairperson of the commission, retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, should act in the public interest and preserve the integrity of the commission and public tax millions of rand.

