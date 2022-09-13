Diepsloot serial gang rapist gets life behind bars

Serial gang rapist Mandulo Moyo has been convicted and sentenced to life behind bars for raping a woman in Diepsloot, Gauteng in 2017.

Moyo was sentenced by the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday for rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances, as well as contravention of the Immigration Act.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the convict and his two accomplices pounced on Lerato Nkobolo in April 2017 as she was sleeping with her two-month-old baby.

Moyo and his gang are reported to have knocked on Nkobolo’s door and pretended to be police officers. When she opened the door, she was hit with a brick on the head.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Nkobolo became unconscious and when she regained her consciousness, she realised that a man was raping her. The second man also raped her without a condom.

“The assailants then fled with her belongings including cellphones and bank cards. She reported the case and was medically examined with DNA swabs extracted. The case remained unsolved until the apprehension of the accused a month later, in another Diepsloot gang-rape case,” said Mjonondwane.

“His buccal swab was taken and sent to the forensic laboratory, this case triggered the crime kit submitted in the unsolved case and further confirmatory samples from the accused were obtained, which confirmed that the accused DNA was found on the vaginal swabs in Nkobolo’s case.”

Moyo argued that he was in a relationship with the victim, but the court rejected his version.

Mjonondwane said: “Moyo terrorised women in the sanctity of their own homes, where they thought they were safe. He knew that he is illegal in the country and could therefore not be easily traced.

“The victim was left with physical and psychological scars, as she had to be operated as her eye socket was broken when she was attacked with the brick. The NPA frowns upon males who conduct themselves in a manner that seeks to undermine the rights of women and children.”

