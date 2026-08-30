Drugs with a street value of R1.5 million seized in Gqeberha operation

Police struck a major blow against suspected drug trafficking in Gqeberha, confiscating narcotics with a street value of around R1.5 million during Operation Ukubuza on Thursday, August 27, the South African Police Service said in a post on X today.

The operation was launched after the SAPS received intelligence about alleged drug dealing activities in Parliament Street.

Acting swiftly, officers arrested two men found in possession of suspected drugs. A third man was detained after being discovered with a large sum of cash he could not account for, prompting an inquiry into the money.

During the operation, a K9 unit noticed a white Mercedes-Benz B200 Turbo parked nearby. A search of the vehicle’s surroundings uncovered a plastic bag containing suspected drugs near the rear tyre.

The vehicle’s owner, who had rented it out, granted permission for a full search. Officers were stunned to find a suspect hiding in the boot. A key found in his possession led police to a flat in the city centre, where a further search revealed a significant stash of narcotics.

Among the confiscated items were dagga, tik, khat, cocaine and mandrax tablets, along with smoking pipes, insulin syringes and a portable measuring scale. Additional drugs and paraphernalia were also recovered from the Mercedes-Benz.

Two foreign nationals, Kelvin Ike, 36, and Okeke Joseph Sunday, 52, were arrested for possession of drugs and appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court, where their case was postponed until Monday, August 31.

A third suspect, aged 42, faces charges of dealing in drugs and is also expected to appear in court on the same day.

Police have hailed the operation as a significant success in the fight against drug-related crime in the city.

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