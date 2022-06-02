Duo arrested for defrauding the Department of Justice

Two women accused of defrauding the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, were granted bail of R4000 bail each by the Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Thirty- eight-year-old Thembisile Ntshengila and 35-year-old Zamambo Mkhize face charges of fraud, theft, forgery and uttering after they were arrested by the Hawks on Wednesday.

Both Ntshengila and Mkhize worked as Senior Admin Clerks at Warden Magistrate’s Court. Police spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said the suspects were entrusted to receive and bank third party funds for the Department. They then allegedly used some of the money for their own benefit.

“The incident took place between the period of 2018 and 2020. As a result of these fraudulent activities, the Department of Justice was prejudiced and suffered a total loss of more than R1 million,” said Singo.

The duo will make their second appearance in court August 11.

