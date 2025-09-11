Family of slain ANCYL leader Nkateko Maluleka calls for thorough probe into murder

The family of slain African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) provincial executive committee member Nkateko Maluleka is demanding a thorough and transparent investigation into his death, saying they will not rest until the truth is uncovered.

The 32-year-old, affectionately known as Mbhoma, hailed from Makuleke village outside Malamulele. He was shot and killed in the wee hours of Tuesday when the car he was travelling in with six other ANCYL members came under heavy gunfire in Leeudoringstad, outside Klerksdorp in the North West. They were on their way to Kimberley for the youth league’s meeting to prepare for the second National General Council.

Family member Enos Maluleka said Nkateko’s death was a serious loss for them as a family and has called on the government to thoroughly investigate the motive behind his killing.

“This is a tragedy for the family. We are devastated, and we are still asking ourselves as to why our son was killed like that. To us he was not only a son but a leader who still had so much to contribute to the family. Hence we are pleading with the authorities to investigate without fear or favour because we strongly believe Nkateko’s death was not random,” said Maluleka.

Crime, not politics

ANCYL president Collen Malatji has since dismissed suggestions that Maluleka’s killing is politically motivated.

“This was pure criminality, and investigations will be able to shed light on what happened. This senseless act of violence has robbed us, as a movement, of a committed young leader who dedicated his life to the struggle for youth emancipation and the advancement of our people,” said Malatji.

Police in the North West, through their spokesperson, Sabata Mokgwabone, have confirmed that two suspects who are linked to the shooting have been arrested.

Mourners have been gathering at Mbhoma’s home to pay their respects, remembering him as a fearless young leader who always put the needs of his community first.

Preparations for his funeral are underway.

