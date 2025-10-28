Family still failing to come to terms after the brutal murder of two sisters in Mamelodi

The Moramaga family from Luckay, outside Groblersdal in the Sekhukhune area, is still in shock following the brutal murder of their two daughters, Baleseng and Tshiamo, in Mamelodi in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The lifeless bodies of the two sisters were discovered lying on the ground in Mamelodi East on Sunday morning.

In an emotional interview with Sunday World, the victims’ uncle, Edward Moramaga, said the family was still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

“We are devastated and dejected, and we still can’t believe that our girls are no more. They were promising young women, full of hope for a brighter future,” said the 65-year-old uncle.

“When we sent these children to tertiary school in Pretoria, little did we know that we were sending them to their graves.”

“Whatever they might have done to their murderer, they did not deserve to have their lives cut short in such a cruel manner. It’s not part of our African culture for old people to bury their children—it should be the other way round. The world has truly changed into something we no longer recognise.”

Moramaga said the family would be meeting on Tuesday to finalise funeral arrangements, which are likely to take place over the coming weekend.

Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality Mayor, David Tladi, has expressed deep sorrow and outrage over the incident. He sent condolences to the Moramaga family and called for swift justice.

“On behalf of the municipality, I extend our deepest condolences to the Moramaga family and everyone affected by this terrible tragedy,” said Tladi.

“The loss of such young lives in this brutal manner is heartbreaking and unacceptable. We call on law enforcement to work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.”

The mayor further urged communities to remain united in the fight against gender-based violence and to support the grieving family during this painful time.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that a 38-year-old tavern bouncer, Tebogo Mnisi, has been arrested in connection with the murders of the Moramaga sisters, as well as the attempted murder of Desmond Senong in Mahube Valley Extension 17, Mamelodi East.

According to police sources, a WhatsApp message sent earlier by one of the victims had mentioned Mnisi by name. Later that day, angry residents reportedly torched his house.

Mnisi was arrested at a Pretoria filling station and is expected to appear soon in the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court.

