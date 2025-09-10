Fannie Masemola urges cops to use wellness services following hostage incident

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, has once again called on members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) to make regular use of the organisation’s Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) services, following a fatal hostage incident.

Constable Thapelo Mashigo (32) allegedly held his family hostage. The situation ended in a suspected double murder-suicide involving Mashigo and his nephew.

Family dispute

According to the statement, police from Mamelodi East responded to the hostage situation at about 8am. Upon interviewing witnesses, it was established that there was a family dispute.

Mashigo joined the SAPS in 2019, and was deployed at the regional Essential Infrastructure Task Team.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili, said the witnesses reported that constable Mashigo fired two shots before police arrived on the scene. He was refusing to let his 69-year-old mother and 18-year-old nephew out of the house.

“His mother was fortunately released through the assistance of the SAPS special task force negotiators before fatally wounding himself,” said Muridili.

Muridili said the hostage situation was resolved just before midnight. This was when the Special Task Force (STF) members were about to tactically enter the house.

Constable, nephew’s bodies discovered

“At this stage hostage negotiators were still negotiating with the police constable to surrender when two gunshot sounds were heard coming from the house. Upon entering the house, the STF members found the body of the constable. As they searched the house further, they discovered the body of the constable’s 18-year-old nephew with gunshot wounds,” she said.

SAPS Employee Health and Wellness was on the scene and will continue to provide the family and the constable’s colleagues with psychosocial support.

A case of murder and kidnapping as well as an inquest will be registered at the Mamelodi East Police Station. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will also be informed.

Masemola has urged police officers to seek professional help when faced with personal or work-related difficulties.

He added that the organisation is doing all it can to ensure members’ mental health and well-being is prioritised.

Mental health

“I encourage all our SAPS members across the country to prioritise their health and mental wellbeing by undergoing health screenings and check-ups regularly. As well as attending debriefing sessions. This is vital for early detection of potential health issues. It allows for timely intervention and avoiding complications by managing conditions more effectively. This will result in better overall health and well-being. As management we are here to support you,” said Masemola.

“As a police department, we have a counselling and trauma debriefing available to members 24 hours a day, seven days a week in all provinces. There is also SAPS Employee Health and Wellness. It follows an integrated approach utilising psychology professionals, social workers, chaplains and medical administration practitioners. They provide support and assistance to employees of SAPS and their families.”

