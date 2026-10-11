Farm hostage drama in Mpumalanga ends in murder and suspect’s suicide

Police have launched investigations into murder, attempted murder and kidnapping after a hostage situation on a farm near Amersfoort in Mpumalanga left one man dead, another seriously injured and the alleged gunman dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Sunday that officers responded to reports of a hostage situation at a farm in the Gert Sibande District at about 6am on Saturday, October 10.
When police arrived at the scene, they found three individuals who had managed to escape from the hostage situation.
The survivors told investigators that a 55-year-old man, armed with a firearm, had allegedly held them hostage.
During the ordeal, the suspect allegedly shot and killed a man believed to be about 50 years old. A second victim, said to be in his early fifties, was also shot and left for dead.
The injured victim survived the attack and was airlifted to hospital for urgent medical treatment.
Hostage negotiators
Police said the suspect subsequently retreated to a house on the same farm, prompting a major response from law enforcement authorities.
Specialised hostage negotiators and additional police resources were deployed to the scene in an effort to resolve the situation peacefully.
However, while negotiations were under way, the suspect allegedly turned the firearm on himself. He was declared dead at the scene.
Police confirmed that the man’s identity is known to investigators but has not yet been released pending the completion of the necessary administrative processes and notification of relatives.
A 9mm pistol was recovered at the scene and will form part of the investigation.
Authorities have opened cases of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping as detectives work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Illegal use of firearms
Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise expressed concern over the tragedy and reiterated the dangers posed by the illegal use of firearms.
“Firearms, when mishandled or used unlawfully, contribute to violent crime and the loss of lives. We urge members of the public to work with authorities and report any person in possession of a firearm, even if the person is licensed to possess such firearm, but his or her behaviour is not in line with the Firearms Control Act of South Africa. Such conduct should be reported immediately to authorities before another life is lost,” she said.
Police investigations are continuing.
- Police have launched investigations into murder, attempted murder and kidnapping after a hostage situation on a farm near Amersfoort in Mpumalanga left one man dead, another seriously injured and the alleged gunman dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
- The South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Sunday that officers responded to reports of a hostage situation at a farm in the Gert Sibande District at about 6am on Saturday, October 10.
- When police arrived at the scene, they found three individuals who had managed to escape from the hostage situation.
- The survivors told investigators that a 55-year-old man, armed with a firearm, had allegedly held them hostage.
- During the ordeal, the suspect allegedly shot and killed a man believed to be about 50 years old.