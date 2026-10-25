Five killed, three injured in suspected gang shooting in Steenberg

Police have launched a manhunt for gunmen who killed five people and wounded three others in a suspected gang-related mass shooting in Steenberg, Cape Town, on Saturday night.

Detectives from the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit are investigating five counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder following the attack.

According to preliminary police reports, the victims were gathered at a house in Blode Street at about 8pm when a group of unidentified gunmen entered the premises and opened fire indiscriminately.

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Four men and one woman, aged between 21 and 33, died at the scene. Three other victims, a man and two women, sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

Police believe the shooting may be linked to ongoing gang violence in the area, although the exact motive is under investigation.

No arrests had been made by Sunday, and Anti-Gang Unit detectives were pursuing leads in an effort to track down those responsible.

Authorities have increased police visibility in the area as investigations continue.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist investigators to come forward and help bring the perpetrators to justice.