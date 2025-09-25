Former bank employee in court for fraud involving R130k

The 38-year-old former bank employee in Polokwane, Rachel Tsakani Bloko, briefly appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court for fraud involving R130, 000. The case was postponed to October 24.

According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, Bloko is said to have allegedly used the bank clients’ personal credentials without their knowledge to apply for personal loans for herself.

“The victims only became aware of the loans after the bank informed them of unsettled accounts. A warrant of arrest was issued, leading to her arrest on Monday, 22 September 2025,” said Mashaba.

Mashaba said the arrest followed investigations by the Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit.

Out on bail

Bloko was granted R5, 000 bail. And the case was postponed to October 24 2025 for further investigation.

In another incident, an intelligence-driven operation by Makhado and Waterval detectives has led to the arrest of a 39-year-old Nigerian national for possession and dealing in drugs in Elim, under the Waterval policing area, Vhembe District.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, said the operation followed information received by police on Monday regarding illicit drug activities in the area. Detectives promptly acted on the tip-off and successfully arrested the suspect.

Suspect arrested for drug dealing

“During the arrest, the suspect was found in possession of substances believed to be nyaope, crystal meth, and CAT drugs. Additionally, two machine scales used in drug distribution were confiscated. The estimated street value of the seized items is R45, 000,” said Mashaba.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Waterval Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. He is facing charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, commended the members for their swift action. He emphasised that such operations remain critical in the fight against the scourge of drugs that continue to destroy communities.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content