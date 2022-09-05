Former Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Msibi off the hook for now

Murder charges against the former MEC for agriculture and rural development, Mandla Msibi, together with his five co-accused has been provisionally withdrawn, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday.

Msibi appeared alongside Charlie Ngwenya, Eddie Matsane, Anele Sonke Mnisi, Njabulo Mkhonto and Sibusiso Mdluli, before the Mpumalanga High Court. Their case relates to a shooting incident in August 2021 in Nelspruit’s Cayotes Shisanyama.

The victims, Dingaan Ngwenya and Sindela Lubisi were fatally shot. A third victim, Sifiso Mpila, was wounded in the attack. Msibi and his co-accused were charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

NPA spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Monica Nyuswa, said due to outstanding information detected by the prosecution team it was decided that it is not in the interest of justice to proceed with the trial at this stage.

“The accused were granted bail of R20 000 each, with the following conditions: to not interfere with the state witnesses in the matter, to report to Pienaar police station every Monday and Friday, and to surrender their passports and not leave the Mpumalanga province without informing the investigating officer. Once all the outstanding information has been obtained, the NPA will make an informed decision.”

