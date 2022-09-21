E-edition
Crime

Former police commissioner and co-accused out on bail for fraud

By Coceka Magubeni
Former Acting National Police Commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane

Former national police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane and five co-accused are out on bail following their appearance at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Phahlane, Godfrey Mahwayi, Maanda Nemutanzhella, Avendra Naidoo, Inbanathan Kistiah and Mankosana Makhele were arrested on Tuesday on charges of fraud, corruption and theft involving R54-million social media monitoring tender in 2016.

Kistiah’s bail was set at R50 000 while Phahlane was released on R10 000 bail.

According to the investigating directorate’s spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka, some of the suspects were found boarding domestic flights from OR Tambo International Airport to Cape Town and Durban.

Phahlane’s appearance as one of the accused sent shockwaves throughout social media. He was dismissed over a 2014 contract with Ethemba Forensic Group for the purchase of panoramic cameras.

They are expected back in court on December 7.

 

