Crime

Four killed in Nyanga mass shooting

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
Dead woman found floating in the river
stopped to repair a flat tyre when they were shot dead on Saturday, August 1, just before 10pm. / File Picture

Detectives from the Serious Violent Crime Unit have launched an investigation into a mass shooting in Nyanga that claimed the lives of four men on Saturday night, August 1.

According to preliminary reports, the victims were travelling in a Toyota Avanza along Old Klipfontein Road when they stopped to repair a flat tyre just before 10pm. While attending to the vehicle, they were ambushed by unknown gunmen who opened fire.

Medical personnel declared all four men deceased at the scene.

The attackers fled immediately after the shooting and remain at large. Police believe the incident may be taxi-related, though the motive will form part of the investigation.

Four counts of murder have been opened, with detectives from the Serious Violent Crime Unit leading the investigation.

Appeal to the public

Authorities have urged anyone with information to assist the investigation by contacting the SAPS Crime Stop line at 08600 10111 or submitting details anonymously via the MySAPS App. Police assured that all information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • Four men were fatally shot in Nyanga on the night of August 1 while repairing a flat tyre on Old Klipfontein Road.
  • The victims were ambushed by unknown gunmen who fled the scene immediately after the shooting.
  • Police suspect the attack may be related to taxi violence, but the motive remains under investigation.
  • The Serious Violent Crime Unit has opened four counts of murder and is leading the investigation.
  • Authorities have appealed to the public for information, promising confidentiality and providing contact details for anonymous tips.
🎧 Listen to this article

Detectives from the Serious Violent Crime Unit have launched an investigation into a mass shooting in Nyanga that claimed the lives of four men on Saturday night, August 1.

According to preliminary reports, the victims were travelling in a Toyota Avanza along Old Klipfontein Road when they stopped to repair a flat tyre just before 10pm. While attending to the vehicle, they were ambushed by unknown gunmen who opened fire.

Medical personnel declared all four men deceased at the scene.

The attackers fled immediately after the shooting and remain at large. Police believe the incident may be taxi-related, though the motive will form part of the investigation.

Four counts of murder have been opened, with detectives from the Serious Violent Crime Unit leading the investigation.

Authorities have urged anyone with information to assist the investigation by contacting the SAPS Crime Stop line at 08600 10111 or submitting details anonymously via the MySAPS App. Police assured that all information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.