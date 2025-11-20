Free State ‘paedophile’ principal’s bail postponed as he is suspended from school

A suspected paedophile principal, Henry Madlala from New Horizon College in Harrismith, Free State, has been suspended by the school.

Madlala has since appeared in the Harrismith Magistrates Court on Monday to apply for bail. His matter was postponed to next week Monday.

His arrest and suspension comes after the 50-year-old former Mathematics teacher-turned-principal was arrested following allegations of sexual assault on a learner, which occurred last week Tuesday at the school.

Victim notified parents in Gauteng

Sunday World understands that Madlala has sexually assaulted a 15-year-old school girl from Gauteng who attends New Horizon College. It is understood that the minor told her parents about the alleged incident. And upon hearing this, they travelled from Gauteng to the Free State to report the matter to the police.

Free State police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring confirmed the matter. He said Madlala was arrested and appeared in court for bail application.

“The suspect was arrested by the Harrismith police investigators dealing with family child protection and sexual offences. He had been pursued by police and was on the run, until he handed himself to the police. A case of sexual assault is being investigated,” said Mophiring.

It is understood that more children are coming out to report other incidents of alleged sexual assaults. All of them linked to the same suspect.

Classmates urged her to report matter

It is alleged that on November 11 during school hours, the 15-year-old learner was summoned to Madlala’s office. She was studying with other learners in one of the classes. It is further alleged that the girl met Madlala inside an old office. There, he inappropriately touched her, and the minor went back and informed other learners. They in turn advised her to call her parents, who then involved the police.

Free State Education spokesperson Howard Ndaba stated that the MEC, Dr Mamiki Maboya and her department condemn with the strongest terms the shocking and deeply distressing allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse levelled against Madlala.

“These allegations, surfacing through the testimonies of former learners, alumni networks, community voices and social media accounts, reveal a disturbing pattern of behaviour that no society – and certainly no school – can ever ignore or excuse,” said Ndaba.

“The department is appalled that such allegations could have persisted in silence for so long. This is creating an environment where learners may have felt unsafe, unheard, and unprotected.

Education MEC condemns incident

“While the school has temporarily suspended Mr Madlala pending investigation, this action – though necessary – is nowhere near sufficient. Given the seriousness of the claims. A suspension is not justice; it is a procedural step. The department will not allow the gravity of these allegations to be diluted by administrative formality or delayed action.

“New Horizon may be an independent institution, but let it be stated clearly and without ambiguity that no independent school, no governing body, and no principal is above the laws of the Republic of South Africa. Every school, public or independent, remains bound by the Children’s Act, the Sexual Offences Act, and the Education Laws Amendment Act. And every school remains subject to the oversight of the Provincial Education Department. Which is the ultimate custodian of learner safety and welfare in this province,” said Ndaba.

The department also stated that it is deeply alarmed at the suggestion that a predatory culture may have been an “open secret” for years. And that learners may have been discouraged from reporting because of fear, institutional hierarchy, or the protection of senior staff.

“If confirmed, this would represent not only personal wrongdoing, but institutional complicity. A betrayal of trust so severe that it strikes at the moral foundation of any school that claims to educate and safeguard children,” he said.

Schools urged to get involved

Maboya, an incumbent MEC of education in the province, said: “Sexual predators have no place in our schools. Not today, not tomorrow, not ever. The Free State Department of Education will not tolerate any environment that protects abusers or silences children. We are not neutral in matters of child safety. We stand firmly, aggressively, and unapologetically on the side of learners.

“The department wishes to remind all institutions and schools that the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education recently reaffirmed a strong national stance on the mandatory reporting of statutory rape and other sexual offences in schools.

“There is no discretion, no negotiation, no internal process that may override the legal duty to report. Any person – educator, board member, staff member or volunteer – who becomes aware of allegations of sexual misconduct and fails to report them to the SAPS is in direct violation of the law. Silence is not a shield. It is a crime.”

Ndaba said that the department is acting with urgency in a joint provincial and national education team. It will be visiting the school to initiate a comprehensive investigation.

Other victims encouraged to come forward

“This will cover the allegations against Mr Madlala and the historical patterns of reported misconduct. Also the school’s response over the years, potential failures in governance, and the extent to which learners were failed or silenced. The department is monitoring the situation closely. And it will not hesitate to escalate the matter to law enforcement and relevant child-protection agencies,” he said.

Maboya added: “Schools exist to shape futures, not destroy them. Any adult who uses their authority to harm a child is an enemy of society. Any institution that turns a blind eye becomes an accomplice. This department will pursue truth, accountability, and justice – without fear or favour.”

The department also commended the extraordinary courage of former learners. Decades later, they continue to seek justice for themselves and protection for the current generation.

“Their voices will be heard. Their pain will not be dismissed. And their testimonies will form a critical part of the investigation. The department calls upon the Board of New Horizon College to demonstrate leadership worthy of their mandate. Protecting children must come before protecting reputations. Action must replace silence. Accountability must replace avoidance,” Ndaba concluded.

New principal appointed

New Horizon College management on Thursday has appointed a new principal, Mike Lethepa. He will replace the alleged paedophile that is currently blinking behind bars.

“We encourage any learner, former learner, or parent who has relevant information to come forward to the appropriate authorities. Our school has already taken all necessary steps required by law and policy. These include immediate removal of the individual (Madlala) from all duties, and the activation of the external safeguarding processes.

“We continue to act strictly within the scope of the Children’s Act, the Sexual Offences Act, and all mandatory reporting obligations,” said the college management.

