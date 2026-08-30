Gauteng police arrest wanted serial rape suspect linked to 34 cases

Police in Gauteng have arrested a 44-year-old suspect, Alfred Sello “Long” Magoa, who is allegedly linked to 34 serious criminal cases, including multiple rapes committed across Klipgat, Ga-Rankuwa, Loate and Mabopane.

Magoa was apprehended on Saturday, August 29, in the Mabopane area by members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit and the Serial and Electronic Crime Investigation Unit. His arrest follows an intensive investigation into a string of violent crimes.

Authorities allege that Magoa is connected to rape cases committed between 2008 and 2016 in various parts of Tshwane. He had escaped from police custody in December 2019, sparking a years-long manhunt by investigators.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court on Monday, August 31, 2026, where he will face charges related to the extensive list of cases.

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