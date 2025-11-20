Government blamed for failing SA citizens in favour of undocumented Palestinians

The black human rights and activist lobby group, Izwi Labantu Forum (ILF) states that as the unfiltered voice of the millions of South Africans who are tired of being lectured about humanity while being treated like strangers in their own country, government has shown a lack of patriotism.

This comes after the arrival of the second flight from Gaza district where 153 Palestinians were on board without valid legal documentations to be in South Africa.

The ILF also pointed out that President Cyril Ramaphosa had also described the arrival of Palestinians as mysterious, and promised an investigation.

Wants thorough investigation into saga

“We welcome that investigation, but we demand it goes all the way. We demand that every official, every NGO operative, every facilitator who bypassed South African immigration law be identified, charged and prosecuted. A sovereign country does not allow unidentified aircraft to dump passengers on its soil. Thereafter wave the flag of compassion when the people ask questions,” said ILF chairperson Norma Mbatha.

The ILF also pointed out that some South Africans have long held the belief and some still do, that the late president Nelson Mandela’s leadership came with difficult compromises.

“Many felt betrayed by the sudden shift from armed resistance to reconciliation. The sentiment was that a soldier cannot be jailed for 27 years, alongside other prominent leaders, only to emerge preaching peace. Yet, history has shown that Mandela’s leadership prevented a potential internal war. And it avoided the possibility of reversed apartheid. He brokered peace at a time when the country was on the brink of collapse. Hence we are a peaceful country.

Decisive and credible leadership

“Today, however, South Africa requires decisive and credible leadership. Leadership that goes beyond the 1994 narrative and confronts the country’s current realities with honesty and courage. Today’s government leaders hide behind Mandela’s legacy. While failing to grasp what Madiba actually saved this nation from, a war. They open our borders to the world’s displaced. Yet our own children are consistently told to be patient and to understand,” said Mbatha.

She added that South Africans will not be emotionally manipulated. They won’t be blackmailed or made to appear inhuman or against the very South Africa proudly portrayed to the world as a beacon of peace, humanity and justice.

“Our compassion is real. But it must begin at home and be exercised within the bounds of our sovereignty and statutes. Yet once again the people of South Africa were the last to know. While officials and organisations decided our fate.

“South Africans are now forced to host non-citizens, legal or illegal, who live among us. While emotions in our communities have reached boiling point. Many foreigners disrespect our citizens daily. They take opportunities, run businesses that locals cannot. And they make our people feel like visitors in their ancestors’ land,” said Mbatha.

Millions of South Africans compromised

The ILF said that citizens are told every day that South Africa stands for peace, humanity and justice. Yet millions of South Africans enjoy none of these things. They live with 33% official unemployment, 63% youth unemployment, collapsing services and a murder.

“We demand a full, public, independent judicial inquiry into how this aircraft carrying 153 foreign nationals landed without proper clearance. And who authorised their entry after the initial refusal. We also demand the immediate prosecution of any person, South African or foreign, who violated the Immigration Act that govern admission and prohibited persons.

“We also demand that all future humanitarian admissions be subjected to public participation. Not decided in back rooms by officials and NGOs.

The ILF also stated that non-South Africans who are granted temporary stay be housed in designated, secure humanitarian zones until their status is finalised. They should not be scattered into already explosive communities.

The lobby group also accused the government of prioritising the pain of the world. While it is ignoring the sufferings of South Africans in Diepsloot, Alexandra, Nongoma, Khayelitsha, Motherwell, Westbury and “every township and village where our people are burning”.

