High-speed chase ends in arrest as police seize three unlicensed guns in Sabie

A suspected robber was arrested and three unlicensed firearms recovered after a dramatic high-speed chase that ended when a getaway vehicle crashed near Sabie on Friday, October 9, the South African Police Service said on Sunday.
Police said the arrest was the result of swift coordination between law enforcement agencies after an alleged cash-in-transit style robbery targeting a businessman who had just withdrawn a substantial amount of money.
The victim was on his way to his workplace when he was confronted by robbers at a gate and robbed of the cash.
A private security officer who witnessed the incident attempted to assist but the suspects fled the scene in a Toyota Corolla.
Traffic officers responded immediately after receiving information about the robbery and pursued the vehicle. The chase continued to Sabie, where the suspects’ car eventually crashed.
One suspect was arrested at the scene, while two others escaped on foot into nearby bushes and remain on the run.
What further investigations found
Police from Sabie police station, together with officers deployed under Operation Vala Umgodi, rushed to the scene and assisted with the operation.
During a search of the vehicle and the arrested suspect, police recovered three firearms believed to have been used in criminal activities.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the Toyota Corolla was fitted with false registration plates.
Police also established that the arrested suspect is a Botswana national. Authorities are working with the Department of Home Affairs to verify his immigration status.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Sabie and Nelspruit magistrate’s courts on charges including armed robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Investigators have indicated that additional charges could be added as the case develops.
The search for the two remaining suspects is continuing.
Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise praised the officers involved for their rapid response and successful recovery of the firearms.
“We are adamant that the arrest of the suspect may possibly assist in resolving other cases. This also demonstrates our sheer determination to deal decisively with crime,” Modise said.
Police have urged anyone with information that could assist in locating the outstanding suspects to contact authorities.
- A suspected robber was arrested and three unlicensed firearms were recovered after a high-speed chase ending in a crash near Sabie on October 9.
- The suspects robbed a businessman of a substantial amount of money at a gate after he withdrew cash, with a private security officer witnessing the incident.
- The Toyota Corolla used in the robbery was fitted with false registration plates, and one arrested suspect is a Botswana national whose immigration status is being verified.
- The arrested suspect faces charges including armed robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms, and ammunition, with additional charges possible as investigations continue.
- Two suspects remain at large after fleeing on foot, and police are urging the public to provide information to help locate them.