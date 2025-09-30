Husband kills wife, injures store manager before turning gun on himself

Limpopo police are investigating two counts of murder and one of attempted murder after a man killed his wife, injured a store manager, and later turned the gun on himself at the Namakgale Shopping Complex on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said police officers responded to a shooting complaint inside a retail wholesaler on Sunday afternoon. On arrival, they found three people lying in pools of blood with visible injuries.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the husband followed his wife into the wholesaler, where she attempted to hide. The suspect, armed with a firearm, pursued her into the manager’s office. He fired two shots, injuring the manager, before dragging the woman out, stabbing her several times, and fatally shooting her,” Mashaba said.

Unlicensed firearm used in crime commission

The 45-year-old suspect then turned the firearm on himself and died at the scene. Police recovered the firearm, which was unlicensed with its serial number filed off, along with cartridges, projectiles, and a knife.

The 40-year-old woman died on the spot, while the female store manager was rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

“The identities of the deceased will be released in due course. At this stage, the motive is believed to be domestic-related. Investigations are continuing,” Mashaba added.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident, describing it as a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence.

“This brutal act highlights the devastating impact of domestic abuse. We urge community members facing challenges in their relationships to seek help and support rather than resorting to violence,” said Hadebe.

In a separate incident, police in Seshego, outside Polokwane, arrested a 19-year-old suspect following the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old man at Seshego Zone 1 during the early hours of Sunday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the victim, identified by his mother as Tinashe Lebogang Maruma, sustained stab wounds to the chest while on duty as a bouncer at the local stadium.

“Police were alerted by Seshego Hospital at around 7am about a suspected murder case, and the victim was certified dead on arrival,” Ledwaba said.

A swift follow-up operation by police, with assistance from the community, led to the arrest of the suspect at Seshego Zone 5. He is expected to appear before the Seshego District Court on Tuesday, facing a charge of murder.

